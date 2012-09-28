This Devastating New Obama Ad Uses Mitt Romney's '47 per cent' Comments As A Soundtrack

The Obama campaign today unveiled a new television spot that uses Republican nominee Mitt Romney‘s “47 per cent” comments against him, complementing one released yesterday by the Democratic National Committee.



The ad, called “My Job,” is the second television spot the Obama campaign unveiled on YouTube today, going along with Obama’s lengthy two-minute pitch to voters. “My Job” was not announced by the campaign this morning, so it’s unclear where it will air.

The ad uses Romney’s controversial leaked comments from a May fundraiser, in which he suggested that some Obama supporters are dependent on government and that they are “victims.” Simultaneously, the video shows portraits of the middle-class Americans — or, the “47 per cent.”

Watch the ad here:

