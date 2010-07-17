UPDATE: Obama Warns America The Cap May Be Removed

UPDATE: This is not a victory speech, just the opposite.

Obama is warning the desperately optimistic country of problems that could emerge with the new cap. It may be necessary to remove the cap if the oil is leaking out from the ocean floor.

Even so, the cap will help contain the spill: “Either we will be able to use it to stop the flow or we are going to use it to capture the majority of the flow.”

“One of the problems with having this camera down there is when everyone sees the oil stop flowing and they think we’re done. WE’RE NOT.”

PREVIOUSLY: Obama is about to make a statement on the containment effort — any minute now.

Although BP has capped the well and said the pressure readings look good so far, it has not declared victory or promised to keep the well closed.

But if the big man is going on TV, does that mean MISSION ACCOMPLISHED?

