Obama 'A Little Heartbroken' By NBA Lockout

At a fundraiser in Orlando last night, President Barack Obama expressed frustration that the Basketball season has been delayed.



Here’s what he had to say, according to the White House pool report:

THE PRESIDENT: I love you back. (Applause.) I do. Although I have to say that backstage I had the chance to see Dwight Howard — (applause) — and Dwight is a great friend, and I told him I’m a little heartbroken that the NBA season is getting delayed here. (Laughter.) So I’m hoping those guys are back on the court soon. In the meantime, I’m here because I need all of your help. I need your help. (Applause.)

At a second fundraiser, Obama added:

“Now, the reason I came here is because I’m trying to resolve the NBA lockout. (Applause and laughter.) So I don’t know who I need to talk to. (Inaudible), I don’t know if you’ve got some clout or who it is, but we need our basketball. (Laughter.)”

