Obama 'A Little Heartbroken' By NBA Lockout

Zeke Miller
Obama basketball

At a fundraiser in Orlando last night, President Barack Obama expressed frustration that the Basketball season has been delayed.

Here’s what he had to say, according to the White House pool report: 

THE PRESIDENT:  I love you back.  (Applause.)  I do.  Although I have to say that backstage I had the chance to see Dwight Howard — (applause) — and Dwight is a great friend, and I told him I’m a little heartbroken that the NBA season is getting delayed here.  (Laughter.)  So I’m hoping those guys are back on the court soon.  In the meantime, I’m here because I need all of your help.  I need your help.  (Applause.)

At a second fundraiser, Obama added:

“Now, the reason I came here is because I’m trying to resolve the NBA lockout.  (Applause and laughter.)  So I don’t know who I need to talk to.  (Inaudible), I don’t know if you’ve got some clout or who it is, but we need our basketball.  (Laughter.)”

 

