Obama Is Flooding Wisconsin Radio With This Brutal Ad On Romney's '47%'

Photo: MotherJones via YouTube

This radio ad provides a glimpse into how the Obama campaign is localizing its efforts to attack Mitt Romney’s controversial comments on the “47 per cent,” breaking down who makes up the group in Wisconsin. I heard the ad for the first time shortly after I landed in Wisconsin on Thursday, and I decided to count. I heard it 22 more times from Thursday through Saturday across a wide variety of platforms on both AM and FM radio, though I did a fair amount of driving on each of the three days I was in the Badger State.



Needless to say, people are taking notice in the state. Michal Lattomus, a self-described Republican who lives in Paul Ryan’s neighbourhood in Janesville, Wis., said the comments were “the single stupidest thing a presidential nominee could have done.” She called the ad, which she said she had heard a fair amount of times, a natural, effective response from the Obama campaign.

“They really killed him for a while here, and they probably still are and will continue to,” she said.

The ad’s key line comes near the finish:

“Mitt Romney said those citizens — meaning Wisconsin veterans, seniors and middle-class families — call themselves victims. Victims?”

The Obama campaign’s Wisconsin office provided us with the audio for the ad. Take a listen:



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.