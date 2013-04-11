LIVE: Obama's Big Budget Speech

President Barack Obama is unveiling his fiscal-year 2014 budget at a press conference right now in the Rosen Garden, a blueprint he called a “



a fiscally-responsible blueprint for middle class jobs and growth.”

Plenty of details have already emerged about the budget, which serves as an important mark in ongoing budget talks with Congressional Republicans.

Obama’s budget has already taken fire from both the left and right.

Liberals, in particular, are infuriated by a proposal to cut Social Security benefits through a chained CPI, which recalculates the growth of benefits by using an inflation index that doesn’t go up as quickly.

Obama’s budget also replaces the cuts of the sequester, which began kicking in March 1. Obama said that the cuts are “already hurting the economy.”

We’ll be covering his speech live. Check back here for updates.

