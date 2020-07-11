Stunning photos show why Oaxaca, Mexico, was just named the best city in the world

Monica Humphries
© Marco Bottigelli/Getty ImagesThe petrified waterfalls at Hierve el Agua outside of Oaxaca, Mexico.
  • Oaxaca, Mexico, was just named the best city in the world in Travel + Leisure’s World’s Best Awards 2020.
  • Each year, the publication releases its World’s Best Awards, where it surveys readers and ranks destinations, hotels, and cities around the world.
  • Oaxaca topped this year’s list with a score of 93.54 points out of 100.
  • These photos show the colourful city’s architecture, nature, and flavorful cuisine.
Oaxaca has nearly everything a person could dream of exploring.

Norma Cordova/Getty ImagesA church in Sierra Norte, Oaxaca, Mexico.

The city sits in southwestern Mexico and is surrounded by mountains.

Jon Lovette/Getty ImagesAn aerial view of the city.

“One of the most delightful cities I’ve ever visited,” one person wrote to Travel + Leisure.

Indigoai/Getty ImagesColourful buildings line the city.

With stunning architecture, history, markets, music, and food, the Mexican city is a must on every bucket list.

Gabriel Perez/Getty ImagesA Spanish colonial catholic church in Oaxaca, Mexico.

It’s perfect for nature lovers who want to escape to the city’s lush outdoors.

Lindsay Upson/Getty ImagesFascinating outdoor landscapes sit just outside the city.

And visit places like the petrified waterfalls of Hierve el Agua.

Ricard Martínez Cuders/Getty ImagesThe waterfalls are connected to nearby hot springs.

Or the Zapotec temples and ruins.

Craig Lovell/Getty ImagesThe site is located six miles away from the city centre.

For the foodies, the city has an abundance of markets teeming with fresh fruit, vegetables, and other goods.

Octaviano Merecias Fotografia Photography/Getty ImagesThe city is filled with markets.

The city also has an exciting street food scene.

Grant_Hayward/Getty ImagesRed, black, and green mole.

Don’t forget to try staples like the mole …

©fitopardo/Getty ImagesA mole amarillo quesadilla.

… Or the Oaxaca delicacy, chapulines, which are roasted grasshoppers.

©fitopardo/Getty ImagesTlayuda tortilla with chapulines.

Beyond delicious cuisine, the city is also known for its mezcal, which is an alcohol made from agave and often referred to as “smoky tequila.”

Indigoai/Getty ImagesMezcal is a traditional Mexican spirit.

The city is also rich in culture and home to multiple churches, the most stunning of which is the Templo de Santo Domingo.

Carlos Sanchez Pereyra/Getty ImagesThe space is open to visitors, but it’s still a functioning church.

But perhaps the best part of the city is its people.

Glow Images/Getty ImagesOaxaca has one of the largest indigenous populations in Mexico.

Local artisans spin yarn, carve wood, and master a variety of skills.

Glow Images/Getty ImagesA woman weaving in Oaxaca, Mexico.

It’s a city you won’t forget.

Gabriel Perez/Getty ImagesA view through a Spanish colonial window with the Sierra Madre Oriental mountain range.

