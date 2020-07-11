Stunning photos show why Oaxaca, Mexico, was just named the best city in the world

© Marco Bottigelli/Getty ImagesThe petrified waterfalls at Hierve el Agua outside of Oaxaca, Mexico.
- Oaxaca, Mexico, was just named the best city in the world in Travel + Leisure’s World’s Best Awards 2020.
- Each year, the publication releases its World’s Best Awards, where it surveys readers and ranks destinations, hotels, and cities around the world.
- Oaxaca topped this year’s list with a score of 93.54 points out of 100.
- These photos show the colourful city’s architecture, nature, and flavorful cuisine.
Oaxaca has nearly everything a person could dream of exploring.
The city sits in southwestern Mexico and is surrounded by mountains.
“One of the most delightful cities I’ve ever visited,” one person wrote to Travel + Leisure.
With stunning architecture, history, markets, music, and food, the Mexican city is a must on every bucket list.
It’s perfect for nature lovers who want to escape to the city’s lush outdoors.
And visit places like the petrified waterfalls of Hierve el Agua.
Or the Zapotec temples and ruins.
For the foodies, the city has an abundance of markets teeming with fresh fruit, vegetables, and other goods.
The city also has an exciting street food scene.
Don’t forget to try staples like the mole …
… Or the Oaxaca delicacy, chapulines, which are roasted grasshoppers.
Beyond delicious cuisine, the city is also known for its mezcal, which is an alcohol made from agave and often referred to as “smoky tequila.”
The city is also rich in culture and home to multiple churches, the most stunning of which is the Templo de Santo Domingo.
Carlos Sanchez Pereyra/Getty ImagesThe space is open to visitors, but it’s still a functioning church.
But perhaps the best part of the city is its people.
Local artisans spin yarn, carve wood, and master a variety of skills.
It’s a city you won’t forget.
Gabriel Perez/Getty ImagesA view through a Spanish colonial window with the Sierra Madre Oriental mountain range.
