A Card Game About Exploding Kittens And Laser Beams Is Now The Most-backed Kickstarter Ever

Exploding Kittens, a card game devised by The Oatmeal founder Matthew Inman, has become the most-backed Kickstarter of all time.

The campaign has been backed by over 122,800 people and raised $US4,836,439 in crowd funding.

Though other campaigns have raised more total money, Exploding Kittens has received the most backers.

The previous record was held by Reading Rainbow, which attracted 105,857 backers last July.

When cartoonist Matthew Inman initially posted the campaign, he asked for a mere $US10,000. That goal was quickly surpassed.

The Kickstarter post explains that Exploding Kittens “is a card game for people who are into kittens and explosions and laser beams and sometimes goats.”

Inman writes:

Exploding Kittens is a highly strategic kitty-powered version of Russian Roulette. Players take turns drawing cards until someone draws an exploding kitten and loses the game. The deck is made up of cards that let you avoid exploding by peeking at cards before you draw, forcing your opponent to draw multiple cards, or shuffling the deck. The game gets more and more intense with each card you draw because fewer cards left in the deck means a greater chance of drawing the kitten and exploding in a fiery ball of feline hyperbole… If you’re into card games or laser beams or weaponised enchiladas, please help us make this game a reality.

You can check out the project here.

