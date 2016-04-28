The world's greenest resort will be built in the middle of the desert near Abu Dhabi

Baharash Architecture The Oasis Eco Resort is scheduled to open in 2020.

This isn’t a Fata Morgana.

The Oasis Eco Resort is a proposed development in the Liwa region of the United Arab Emirates, just south of the capital of Abu Dhabi. Slated to open in 2020, the resort was designed by London-based Baharash Architecture.

Despite being in a desert, it will be one of the greenest resorts in the world. Sustainable features will include wastewater recycling, a zero-emission zone, and enough solar panels to feed the entirety of the resort’s energy needs. While construction is scheduled to begin in 2018, Baharash has shared several renderings.

They look incredible.

The star-shaped resort will surround a spring, which will be used for recreational activities and crop irrigation. Baharash Architecture It will be home to 84 luxurious suites, all of which will face the spring. Baharash Architecture Resort amenities will include fine dining restaurants that use ingredients grown on site, as well as a fitness center and spa. Baharash Architecture The roof is designed to maximise the resort's square footage in order to house as many solar panels as possible -- 157,000 square feet in all. Those will power 100% of the resort's energy needs. Baharash Architecture The resort will employ wildlife biologists and conservation staff to keep the oasis lush, and in harmony with its surrounds. Baharash Architecture The Eco Resort Group sees eco-tourism as beneficial for the environment, community, heritage, and economy of the Liwa region. Baharash Architecture It's a true oasis in the UAE's signature sand dunes and desertscape. Baharash Architecture

