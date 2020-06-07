This 2018 Toyota Sienna minivan was turned into a camper van with a kitchen, living room, and bedroom for $8,500 — see how

Oasis Campervans Oasis Campervans’ 2018 Toyota Sienna XLE conversion

Oasis Campervans converted a 2018 ToyotaSienna XLE into a camper van.

The Colorado-based one-man company specialises in minivan camper conversions.

This particular build has a kitchen that extends out the back of the Sienna, as well as a living room in the main cabin that converts into the bedroom.

Oasis Campervans’ builds start at $US8,500 and go up in price with additional amenities.

Colorado-based Oasis Campervans was founded in 2018 by Aaron Friedland.

Friedland, who is also the sole employee of the company, specialises in converting standard minivans – such as HondaOdysseys, Dodge Grand Caravans, Kia Sedonas, and of course, Toyota Siennas – into tiny homes on wheels.

The company’s builds start at $US8,500 and go up in price with additional amenities. This price point significantly cheaper than builds that use the typical Mercedes-Benz Sprinter – a popular van choice among the campervan community – conversion build. Conversions with Oasis also happen much quicker: a build can be finished within 18 to 24 days.

While the interior of the converted minivan can be customised, all of Oasis Campervans’ builds centre around the same consistent layout. The company’s full conversions include a kitchen and a dual living room and bedroom space.

The kitchen sits at the back of the vehicle in the trunk area.

Like any kitchen, there’s a countertop, sink that supplies potable tap water, shelves, and drawers to hold cookware.

The countertop sits at 20 inches by 48 inches.

However, Oasis Campervans also offers the option to reduce the countertop to 20 inches by 20 inches if a client wants a refrigerator included in the build.

Extra countertop space can be pulled out.

There’s also space for a propane stove.

Drinking water in the kitchen is supplied with a six-gallon jerry can.

Meals made in the kitchen can be eaten in the camper’s dining area, which consists of a swivel table and seats that are lined with memory foam and imitation suede.

The living room’s swivel table and chairs can be folded and converted into a bed that can sleep two people.

The bed is topped with a three-inch memory foam mattress.

There are marine canvas curtains that line the cabin’s windows for added privacy.

The flooring in the minivan has also been upgraded to vinyl, a common choice in many campers.

Storage in the minivan camper includes cabinets in the living room, as well as the previously mentioned drawers and shelves in the kitchen.

All of these components are removable, which means the original seats of the car can be reinstalled when the minivan isn’t in camper mode.

The full removal and reinstallation of the camper components can be done in 45 minutes.

Oasis Campervans also offers additional features that come at an extra charge varying between $US80 to $US400, not pictured in this van.

This includes 110-volt plugs, additional storage units, and a butcher block table.

Oasis Campervans also offers the option to add power sources that could allow the minivan to go off-grid, such as solar panels and a battery inverter.

The company also offers the option to include a portable toilet in lieu of a “traditional” camper bathroom.

While the converted minivans only seat two people, the company is now working on a build that can fit up to three.

