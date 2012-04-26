A Hedge Fund Manager Is Selling His Huge Penthouse With Amazing Central Park Views For $22 Million

Julia La Roche
Ronald Beck's penthouse

Photo: Brown Harris Stevens

Ronald Beck, a managing director and portfolio manager at Oaktree Capital Management, is selling his duplex penthouse with 43-foot-wide terraces at the famed Beresford co-op on Central Park West and 81st Street, The Real Deal reports. [via Street Easy]  Beck, who purchased the penthouse home with his wife Cynthia in 2008 for $19 million, currently has a listing price of $22 million by Brown Harris Stevens.

With its proximity to Central Park and amenities including a health centre, it’s definitely a dream home for anyone in New York City and we’re going to take a tour.   

The home features nine rooms, three of which are bedrooms, so there's definitely plenty of space.

It will probably feel even more spacious since it includes 22 windows offering views of the park and the city.

The 26-foot living room includes a wood burning fireplace. Just imagine in the winter you can cozy up by the fire and watch the snow fall on Central Park through those floor-to-ceiling windows.

When it's nice outside, you can hang out on the two terraces to get some fresh air and soak in the sun.

Those two terraces give the home a total of 90 feet in front of Central Park.

Check out the floor plan here.

Here's a Google map. You know what else is near this awesome Central Park home? The Museum of Natural History so you can check out dinosaurs!

