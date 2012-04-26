A Hedge Fund Manager Is Selling His Huge Penthouse With Amazing Central Park Views For $22 Million

Photo: Brown Harris Stevens
Ronald Beck, a managing director and portfolio manager at Oaktree Capital Management, is selling his duplex penthouse with 43-foot-wide terraces at the famed Beresford co-op on Central Park West and 81st Street, The Real Deal reports. [via Street Easy] Beck, who purchased the penthouse home with his wife Cynthia in 2008 for $19 million, currently has a listing price of $22 million by Brown Harris Stevens.
With its proximity to Central Park and amenities including a health centre, it’s definitely a dream home for anyone in New York City and we’re going to take a tour.
It will probably feel even more spacious since it includes 22 windows offering views of the park and the city.
The 26-foot living room includes a wood burning fireplace. Just imagine in the winter you can cozy up by the fire and watch the snow fall on Central Park through those floor-to-ceiling windows.
When it's nice outside, you can hang out on the two terraces to get some fresh air and soak in the sun.
Here's a Google map. You know what else is near this awesome Central Park home? The Museum of Natural History so you can check out dinosaurs!
