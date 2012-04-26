A Hedge Fund Manager Is Selling His Huge Penthouse With Amazing Central Park Views For $22 Million

Photo: Brown Harris Stevens

Ronald Beck, a managing director and portfolio manager at Oaktree Capital Management, is selling his duplex penthouse with 43-foot-wide terraces at the famed Beresford co-op on Central Park West and 81st Street, The Real Deal reports. [via Street Easy] Beck, who purchased the penthouse home with his wife Cynthia in 2008 for $19 million, currently has a listing price of $22 million by Brown Harris Stevens.



With its proximity to Central Park and amenities including a health centre, it’s definitely a dream home for anyone in New York City and we’re going to take a tour.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.