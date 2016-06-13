Video shows just how menacing the rough will be at this year's US Open

The U.S. Open is often considered the most difficult golf tournament of the year, and when it begins on Thursday from the notoriously menacing Oakmont Country Club, it promises to be no different.

For one thing, the greens at Oakmont are so fast that Sam Snead once famously said his ball-marker slid away. But it’s the rough, too, that will prove quite the challenging for the golfers who miss the fairways and greens.

Consider the following video, from golfer Justin Thomas’s Instagram:



Thomas is dropping that from his waist, and the ball still disappears completely. Now imagine how much deeper the ball will be when you’re flying it in from almost 200 yards. And then, imagine having to punch that onto an Oakmont green. You could very easily be looking at a double- or triple-bogey, if not much worse.

By the looks of it, this year’s U.S. Open is going to be a fun one.

