SHADES, TANKS, AND TORPEDOES: Inside The Awesome Headquarters Of Oakley

There is nothing boring about the headquarters of Oakley, Inc. in Foothill Ranch, California.

Besides being the place where about 35,000 sets of sunglasses are made every day, the company has some features that set it apart from other corporate homes, like a working military tank, a BMX track, and a torpedo in the parking lot.

We recently traveled down to Southern California for a conference at Oakley for the Infinite Hero Foundation, a charity for military veterans and their families.

While there, we took a tour of the company that makes everything from sunglasses to boots to backpacks.

Disclosure: Infinite Hero paid for the author’s travel to the conference, where he was a discussion panel moderator.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.