Oakley Becomes Official Sport Sunglasses Of Trapped Chilean Miners

Photo: Flickr

People are tuning in all over the world as TV networks interrupt their programming to show the trapped Chilean miners being rescued from their months-long exile deep inside the Earth. And every time those viewers see a new face emerge, that face will be wearing a free pair of Oakley sunglasses.The prolonged darkness leaves the retinas of the miners unable to handle the regular light at the surface, so they require shades that block 100% of ultraviolet light. The company donated 33 pairs of their “Radar” line–retail value $450 a pair–to the rescue effort.



Oakley will certainly be able to handle the glare of the media spotlight. Estimates put the free airtime at about $41 million worth of advertising.

