Oakland Raiders Select Terrelle Pryor in NFL Supplemental Draft

Photo: AP

The Oakland Raiders aren’t devoid of questionable moves. And today is no different.They selected former Ohio State quarterback Terrelle Pryor with the 18th pick of the third round in Monday’s NFL supplemental draft, ESPN reports.



With the selection the Raiders will no longer be picking in the third round of the next year’s draft. Coupled with a draft day trade of their second round pick to New England and their fourth round pick to Washington for Jason Campbell, the 2012 draft will be a quiet one for Oakland.

A source told ESPN’s John Clayton the Raiders view Pryor more as a receiver than a quarterback in the pros. That may be news to Pryor who recently stated, “It’s a dream of mine to play quarterback here [the NFL].”

Whatever he plays, he’ll do it fast. Pryor ran a 4.36 40-yard dash.

And for Al Davis, fast doesn’t lie. The owner has overseen his team draft players with the fastest 40 times in three consecutive combines.

Although fans will have to wait until week six to see Pryor’s arm and feet in action. The NFL suspended the quarterback for the season’s first five games. He said he has no plans of appealing.

Pryor was the only player selected in the supplemental draft.

