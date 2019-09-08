Raiders cut Antonio Brown after he asked for 'release' in Instagram post amid reports that team voided $30 million in guaranteed money

Christian Petersen / Getty Images Antonio Brown.

Antonio Brown has been released from the Oakland Raiders, according to the team’s official Twitter.

The announcement comes after a series of bizarre social media posts from Brown asking for his own release.

According to ESPN reporters, Brown was fined by the team Friday night, which voided nearly $US30 million he was owed in his contract.

The Oakland Raiders announced Saturday in a tweet that they had released wide receiver Antonio Brown.

“The Raiders have released WR Antonio Brown from the team today,” the team’s official Twitter account wroteSaturday morning, adding no further detail.

The announcement comes within a day of Brown ramping up his public criticism of the team.

On Friday, Brown published a highly-produced YouTube video that included a recording of a call between himself and head coach Jon Gruden.

On Saturday, Brown posted a graphic on Instagram that read “You are gonna piss a lot of people off when you start doing what’s best for you.”

The photo’s caption read, “I have worked my whole life to prove that the system is blind to see talent like mines. Now that everyone sees it, they want me to conform to that same system that has failed me all those years. ‘I’m not mad at anyone. I’m just asking for the freedom to prove them all wrong.’ Release me @raiders.”



According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Brown was fined $US215,073.53 Friday evening for “conduct detrimental to the team” September 4. According to Schefter, the fine would void nearly $US30 million owed to Brown in his contract.

Brown reportedly wrote in an email, “No way I play after they took that,” according to ESPN’s Jeff Darlington.

Brown was a blockbuster acquistition for the Raiders during the offseason, with the team signing him to a three-year, $US54 million deal after trading a third- and fifth-round pick to the Steelers to bring the superstar receiver to Oakland.

But instead of jump-starting the Raiders offence, Brown will end his time in Oakland without ever playing a snap for the Silver and Black.

Agent Drew Rosenhaus told Ian Rapaport of the NFL Network that Brown is already looking towards the future and hoping to sign with a new team soon.

From agent Drew Rosenhaus, following the release of #Raiders WR Antonio Brown: "Now that Antonio is a free agent, we are focused on the future and I will immediately work on signing him to a new team. Antonio is looking forward to a new beginning." — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 7, 2019

It’s unclear what the market will be like for Brown after he seemed to cause nothing but frustration for the Oakland front office, but as one of the most undeniably talented receivers in the league, it’s easy to understand why some teams would be willing to take a chance on him and hope that things go differently with a fresh start.

Tyler Lauletta contributed to the reporting in this article.

