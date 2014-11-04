Bad Luck Has The Oakland Raiders In Danger Of Having One Of The Worst Seasons In NFL History

Getty Images Raiders fans may not see a single win this season.

The Oakland Raiders lost to the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday and are now halfway to becoming the second team in NFL history to go 0-16.

While there is still a long way to go and the famous slogan in the NFL is “on any given Sunday, any team in the NFL can beat any other team,” there is good reason to be pessimistic about the Raiders’ chances of winning a game and it has a lot to do with good old fashioned bad luck.

Here are the Raiders’ eight remaining opponents along with their current record and Simple Rating System (SRS) in parentheses. SRS weighs how well teams perform in games played and adjusts it for strength of schedule:

Week 10: vs. Denver Broncos (6-2; 1st) Week 11: at San Diego Chargers (5-4; 9th) Week 12: vs Kansas City Chiefs (5-3; t-3rd) Week 13: at St. Louis Rams (3-5; 30th) Week 14: vs San Francisco 49ers (4-4; 18th) Week 15: at Kansas City Chiefs (5-3; t-3rd) Week 16: vs Buffalo Bills (5-3; 11th) Week 17: at Denver Broncos (6-2; 1st)

Half of the games are against two of the three best teams in the NFL according to SRS. Only one of those games is against a team with a losing record and that one is on the road in St. Louis.

Unfortunately for the Raiders, this is just terrible luck. According to SRS there are four teams that have played worse, including the Jets, Rams, Jaguars, and Bucs.

A big part of the bad luck was that the NFL schedule worked against the Raiders this season. In addition to having three Super Bowl contenders in their own division, the Raiders also had to schedule teams in the NFC West, a division considered by many to be the best in the NFL, as well as the AFC East, which includes the New England Patriots and the surprising Buffalo Bills and Miami Dolphins.

The Raiders are not a good football team. Mix that with a horrific schedule and that’s a formula for a historically bad season and the Raiders may soon join the 2008 Lions as the only 0-16 teams in NFL history.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.