This Is What The End Of The Occupy Oakland Encampment Looks Like

Police have been cracking down on Occupy protests around the country this weekend. And after all the violence in the streets, and an open letter from the Oakland Police beginning protesters to go home, todayeveryone’s eyes are on Occupy Oakland.



And what we’re seeing is, potentially, the end.

Police have been trying to clear out the camp all night, this time, without using tear gas and non-lethal weapons (perhaps proving that they didn’t need them in the first place).

But there are still reports and photos of police officers not wearing proper identification, which is against California Penal Code 830.10:

Any uniformed peace officer shall wear a badge, nameplate, or other device which bears clearly on its face the identification number or name of the officer.

Reporters Lucy Kafanov (RT) and Josh Holland (AlterNet) are on the scene. Lafanov is reporting that police are considering the now dismantled camp a crime scene, and that reporters are not allowed to enter. There will be police press conference at 9:00 A.M. PST to discuss the operation.

According to Holland, the protesters plan on regrouping at the city’s library at 4:00 P.M. PST. We’ll keep you posted as things change. In the meantime, here’s what it looks like from the ground.

From Kafanov, officers take down the camp early this morning:

Photo: Lucy Kafanov

From Holland, camp clear and the police stand guard:

Photo: Josh Holland

