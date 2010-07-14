Oakland Police Chief Threatens To Cut 911-Service If Layoffs Go As Planned

Photo: nbc
If 80 police officers get laid off tonight in Oakland, CA, the police chief will stop responding to most 911 calls, says NBC Bay Area.Chief Anthony Batts says residents will have to alert police via an online form of most crimes, including the following:
- burglary
- theft
- embezzlement
- grand theft
- grand theft:dog
- identity theft
- false information to peace officer
- required to register as sex or arson offender
- dump waste or offensive matter
- discard appliance with lock
- loud music
- possess forged notes
- pass fictitious check
- obtain money by false voucher
- fraudulent use of access cards
- stolen licence plate
- embezzlement by an employee (over $ 400)
- extortion
- attempted extortion
- false personification of other
- injure telephone/ power line
- interfere with power line
- unauthorised cable tv connection
- vandalism
- administer/expose poison to another’s
Two weeks after the deadline, California still doesn’t have a budget. You can see what’s happening to attempted cuts. Right now the state of government has devolved to wild threats, like Schwarzenegger’s order to downgrade most state workers to minimum wage.
Don’t miss: Why California Is The Next Greece
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.