Oakland Police Chief Threatens To Cut 911-Service If Layoffs Go As Planned

Photo: nbc

If 80 police officers get laid off tonight in Oakland, CA, the police chief will stop responding to most 911 calls, says NBC Bay Area.Chief Anthony Batts says residents will have to alert police via an online form of most crimes, including the following:



burglary

theft

embezzlement

grand theft

grand theft:dog

identity theft

false information to peace officer

required to register as sex or arson offender

dump waste or offensive matter

discard appliance with lock

loud music

possess forged notes

pass fictitious check

obtain money by false voucher

fraudulent use of access cards

stolen licence plate

embezzlement by an employee (over $ 400)

extortion

attempted extortion

false personification of other

injure telephone/ power line

interfere with power line

unauthorised cable tv connection

vandalism

administer/expose poison to another’s

Two weeks after the deadline, California still doesn’t have a budget. You can see what’s happening to attempted cuts. Right now the state of government has devolved to wild threats, like Schwarzenegger’s order to downgrade most state workers to minimum wage.

Don’t miss: Why California Is The Next Greece

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.