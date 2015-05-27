Oakland won't give the Raiders money for a new stadium because it still owes $80 million on the old one

As the Oakland Raiders seemingly plot a move to Los Angeles, government officials in Oakland and Alameda County aren’t willing to spend millions in taxpayer money on a new stadium that would keep the team in town.

Oakland mayor Libby Schaaf said she wouldn’t support using public funds on a proposed $US900 million stadium that currently faces a $US400 million funding gap, according to Rachel Swan of the San Francisco Chronicle.

And why not?

Aside from the obvious, well-documented issues with spending public money on sports stadiums, the city and the county are still paying off the publicly funded stadium renovations that originally brought the team back to Oakland in 1995.

According to Swan, Oakland and Alameda County “still have to pay an outstanding balance of $US80 million in bonds” related to the O.co Coliseum project, and they will be paying it off until 2026.

“That money we’re paying now is general-fund money we could spend on police, parks or libraries,” Schaaf said.

The Raiders are currently working on a stadium project in the Los Angeles area with the San Diego Chargers. Both franchises have faced local opposition to the use of public funds to build new stadiums for them.

