Oakland mayor fires back at Trump: 'The most dangerous place in America is Donald Trump's mouth'

The mayor of Oakland, California, wasted no time coming up with a pertinent response to Donald Trump saying calling the city “dangerous.”

“Let me be clear, regarding @nytimes story, the most dangerous place in America is Donald Trump’s mouth,” Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf tweeted Wednesday afternoon.

She was responding to a story published the same day in The New York Times that quoted Trump, who is now the presumptive Republican nominee for president, talking about the most dangerous places he’s been to in the world.

Here’s the relevant excerpt from the Times story:

“What’s the most dangerous place in the world you’ve been to?” He contemplated this for a second. “Brooklyn,” he said, laughing. “No,” he went on, “there are places in America that are among the most dangerous in the world. You go to places like Oakland. Or Ferguson. The crime numbers are worse. Seriously.”

While Oakland and St. Louis, which is near Ferguson, do rank on lists of the most dangerous cities in the US, Oakland has recently seen a dramatic drop in violent crime. And neither city breaks the top-10 most violent in the world.

The most violent places in the world are overwhelmingly in Latin America, according to a yearly ranking by the Mexico Citizens Council for Public Security.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.