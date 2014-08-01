The Oakland A's Just Shook Up MLB With A Huge Trade, Are Going All-In On Winning The World Series

The Oakland A’s made their second enormous trade in three weeks, acquiring starting pitcher Jon Lester from the Boston Red Sox according to several media outlets.

According to Jeff Passan of Yahoo! Sports, the A’s will receive Lester, designated hitter Jonny Gomes, and cash in exchange for young slugger Yoenis Cespedes.

Final full trade: Jon Lester, Jonny Gomes and $US to Oakland for Yoenis Cespedes and the second pick in the competitive balance Comp B round.

— Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) July 31, 2014

Earlier this month the A’s also acquired pitcher Jeff Samardzija from the Cubs, whom many considered one of the best pitchers available at the time. Oakland also received pitcher Jason Hammel in that deal.

Those three pitchers join an Athletics rotation that already includes All-Star Scott Kazmir and Sonny Grey who is 12-3 with a 2.65 ERA.

In exchange, the Red Sox get the right-handed hitting Cespedes, who averaged 25 home runs in his first two seasons since defecting from Cuba. He will likely thrive in his move from one of the more spacious stadiums in baseball to hitting balls off of the Green Monster at tiny Fenway Park.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.