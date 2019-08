This is the world’s largest 3D-printed object. It was printed at Oak Ridge National Lab, and took 30 hours to make. It’s a tool that will help Boeing build aircraft wings. Preliminary tests show it’s lighter, cheaper, and just as strong as the current tool.

Video courtesy of US Department of Energy and Boeing.

