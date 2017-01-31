Everything we know about the possibility of 'The OA' season 2

Warning: Spoilers ahead for “The OA” season one.

The first season of “The OA” — Netflix’s divisive new sci-fi series — ended on an ambiguous and (depending on which fandom group you’re in) frustrating note. The conclusion was enough of a cliffhanger that fans are now dying to know if and when they will get to see a second season.

By the end of the finale, we are led to believe that Prairie (a.k.a. the OA) was killed by a school shooter and has now been transported through space and time to her lost love, Homer.

Or was she? The finale also offered up the possibility that OA had been lying all along, and had told her five new friends a fictional story about her blindness and captivity that she made up using books she purchased off Amazon. OA had taught them all a series of movements which — when performed together in the exact right circumstances — would heal the sick, bring back the dead, or transport OA herself to a different location.

The final scene simply shows OA standing in a brightly lit room with tears running down her face. She looks into the camera, the screen goes black, and we hear her say: “Homer?”

So either the movements worked and she was standing in front of Homer, or she had been taken from the ambulance to a hospital and was now just in a regular room, alone and confused.

We’ve already unpacked everything you need to know about the finale, so now we’re going to look ahead.

What “The OA” creators have said about season two

“The OA” is a creative collaboration between Brit Marling (who also stars as the title character) and Zal Batmanglij. In various interviews since the premiere of “The OA” season one back in December 2016, the two have spoken about their plans and desires for a second season.

“We spent a good year and a half upfront, before we even wrote the first chapter, designing the labyrinth and making sure there was something at its center that would feel worthwhile to arrive at,” Marling told Entertainment Weekly.

This means they know what would happen in a second season, but Netflix has yet to announce a renewal for the series.

“So there is a there there, but whether or not we’ll be able to get there is another question,” Marling told EW. “But we always had an intention for where a second season would start and where it would end. It was important to know all those things upfront. So I guess we’ll just have to see if we get to tell it.”

Marling’s cocreator Batmanglij reiterated this sentiment during an interview with The Hollywood Reporter.

“I think this is a story that’s carefully planned,” Batmanglij said “I don’t think any of us have thought about a second season right now because we’re exhausted, but yeah, when we started, Brit and I spent two or three years conceiving of a whole world before we brought it to anybody, before it ever left our bedrooms. Things are going on there.”

So we know that Marling and Batmanglij are prepared to continuing telling OA’s story. They know they left the season finale on a hazy note — one that might frustrate fans who want to know more. Marling

told Variety that the ambiguous ending was intentional.

“I think there is something really delicious in the mystery about questioning the storyteller’s truth,” Marling said. “[…] I think the place it kind of ultimately arrives at is that it maybe doesn’t matter as much the details are true, because there’s some essential core that she’s imparting that smacks of honesty.”

Netflix hasn’t said anything about a second season

For now, no news is good news for fans of “The OA.” Netflix has yet to officially renew the series, or make any comment about discussions for a second season, but fans remain hopeful. After all, the first season of “The OA” was not publicized or marketed very much by Netflix.

As Thrillist’s Dan Jackson points out, “the project was initially announced in March of 2015, but most people didn’t find out about it until the trailer ‘surprise-dropped’ a few days before the show was released on December 16th, 2016.”

So perhaps the mysterious marketing plan will continue, and we won’t know much about a season two until production is under way.

“The OA” received a mixed bag of reviews from viewers and critics alike. While some were enthralled and sold on the entire sci-fi drama, others believe the show took a turn for the worse with its school shooting scene in the finale.

We’ll have to wait and see if the naysayers were enough to keep Netflix from greenlighting a second season. For now, you can stream the entire first season of “The OA” on Netflix.

