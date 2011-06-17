Major British Carrier Slams The PlayBook, Decides Not To Sell It

Photo: YouTube

O2, one of the biggest carriers in the UK, has decided not to sell the BlackBerry PlayBook. At least for now.In a statement to customers, O2 reportedly said that it won’t sell the PlayBook because “unfortunately there are some issues with the end to end customer experience.”



Those are some harsh words in corporate-speak.

The PlayBook has been available for two months in the U.S. and still doesn’t have native e-mail, calendars, or access to Android Apps as RIM promised.

As we said in our PlayBook review, the lack of those essential features destroys the user experience for anyone who doesn’t already have a BlackBerry phone to tether to.

RIM’s earnings are today, so expect some more answers from the company.

[Via Engadget]

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.