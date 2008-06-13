Oprah Still The Most Powerful Person In Showbiz

Oprah Winfrey remains No. 1 on the Celebrity 100, a power ranking based on both earnings and fame. Despite weakening television ratings and magazine circulation, Winfrey earned $275 million before taxes in the past 12 months, and she remains one of the most famous faces in the world.

The Celebrity 100 is Forbes’ list of the world’s most powerful–and best-paid–celebrities. To generate the list, Forbes estimates celebrity earnings, then factors in media metrics like Google hits, press mentions as compiled by Factiva, TV/radio mentions from Lexis/Nexis and the number of times an A-lister appears on the cover of more than 50 consumer magazines.

Earnings estimates are for June 2007 to June 2008 and consist of dollars earned solely from entertainment-related income. Management, agent and attorney fees are not deducted.

More on forbes.com>

Photo by Alan Light from Flickr

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.