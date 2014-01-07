This Safe Driving Ad From New Zealand Will Give You The Chills

What if two drivers could share their final thoughts in the seconds before a horrendous car accident?

A new ad from the New Zealand Transport Agency makes this dialogue happen. A man pulls out into an intersection after deciding he can beat an oncoming car on his right. His son is in the back seat. In the moment that he realises the other car is approaching faster than he thought, time stops.

The two men step out of their cars. The father pleads to the other man to forgive his mistake and stop before they collide. The other driver is sorry, but there’s nothing he can do — he’s going too fast. They step back into their cars. Watch how it plays out:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

The ad was produced by Clemenger BBDO, based in Wellington, New Zealand.

According to a statement from from the NZ Transport Agency, the ad is aimed at otherwise careful drivers who consider a certain amount over the speed limit to be “comfortably fast.” The commercial’s punchline, however, is that drivers are responsible for other people’s mistakes, as well as their own.

And when speeding, it can be impossible to keep another’s mistake from becoming fatal.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.