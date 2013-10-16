NZ Mayor Won't Quit After Admitting Having Sex In The Council Chambers

Brown speaks to the media after his recent election victory. Photo: Getty/Simon Watts

Auckland Mayor Len Brown has admitted that he had sex in the city’s council chambers, but he’s not quitting.

Brown admitted on New Zealand television that he had “failed dismally” in his personal life, but that it does not mean he’s a bad mayor, so he’s not stepping down.

The local politician — who is married with children — had sex with Bevan Chuang, who had run unsuccessfully for a council spot and serves on an advisory panel.

According to Fairfax New Zealand, a security guard even caught the two in the act, but did not report it.

Brown was re-elected mayor earlier this month.

