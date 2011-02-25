CALLING NEW YORK STARTUPS: Here's How To Get Your Slice Of SXSW Hype

Photo: ap

To give New York startups as much visibility as possible during the South By Southwest (SXSW) conference, a bunch of New York tech people have banded together to create New York By Southwest (NYXSW).South By Southwest (SXSW) is a huge tech festival in Austin where all the digerati get together to go to concerts, chat and hype new startups. It’s where Twitter and Foursquare took off, so it’s a big deal.



The main backers are community group We Are NY Tech, professional networking startup Hashable and a few others. Missing from the list of involved companies: Foursquare, which is the hottest startup in New York, has benefited a lot from SXSW, and apparently has big SXSW plans this year.

NYXSW lets you see who are the other New York startups and tech people going and cross-promote them. It’s a nice effort to help NYC startups get the most visibility in one of the crucial tech events of the year. The site has a wacky design which is sure to impress, with pictures of John Lennon with a taco (because why not?) and the Rent Is Too Damn High guy. Click here to check out NYXSW →

