NYU Students Graduate, Enter Cruel World

Even in the best of times, college graduations are pretty depressing events. One moment you’re warmly cocooned on campus with access to your parent’s health insurance and free, all-you-can-eat dinners. The next moment, you’re out in the cold world and you have to turn in your keys to the dorm.



This year it’s even worse than normal, since the economy is so crappy.

NYU held its graduation today and a CNN reporter interviewing the kids couldn’t find a single one that had secured employment. Yeesh. Meanwhile, HIllary Clinton gave the commencement. We assume she offered some nostrums about how it was incumbent on the graduating class to change the world.

Last year there was at least a nude streaker to liven things up. It doesn’t sound as though that happened yet.

