How this NYU student earns enough to cover his $48,000 annual tuition

Long Island native Eric Hu wasn’t going to let a hefty price tag get in the way of his dream of attending New York University. The New York City school is the third most expensive university in the country, with a $65,680 annual price tag.

After striking a deal with his parents, Eric agreed to pay the annual $48,000 tuition, while his parents covered his living expenses. Instead of graduating with six figures of debt, Eric expects to graduate debt-free by working his way through school. The 20-year-old rising junior works 6 jobs and dozens of hours a week, while maintaining good grades and a social life.

