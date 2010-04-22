The 32 Systemically Important Financial Institutions That Could Bring The System To Its Knees

NYU Stern has released its rankings for banks capable of causing systemic risk.



Banks and other financial firms bailed out by the government, or sponsored by the state, fill out the higher portions of the list.

Stern has developed its proprietary SRISK%, which identifies the percentage of the overall systemic capital shortfall that would be borne by that firm.

It calculates just how exposed each firm is to a financial crisis and suggests how much the company would share its problems with the rest of the economy. The higher the number, the larger the shock to the system, the bigger the threat the firm to financial stability.

MES, another data point, describes what percentage the company’s stock would decline in the event of a 2% market fall.

ERISK attempts to explain the amount of capital the firm specifically would be short in a crisis. This effects both equity holders, and bond holders of the firm, potentially extending the crisis.

Here are the 32 banks and CEOs that could cause serious systemic risk >

