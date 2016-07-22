A famous VC and an NYU professor are in a public 'pissing match' about Tumblr, porn and who is more like Donald Trump

NYU professor and Bloomberg’s contributing editor Scott Galloway thinks Tumblr is like a “porn site” because of the amount of traffic it gets from adult content. He also calls Yahoo’s purchase of Tumblr the “worst acquisition” in the past decade.

Union Square Ventures’ Fred Wilson, who was an early Tumblr investor, didn’t take that comment too nicely. So he took it to his blog on Wednesday, comparing Galloway to Donald Trump and calling him a “jerk saying crazy s–t.”

Galloway of course wasn’t too happy about it. So he’s lobbed a dig back at Wilson with a lengthy comment below Wilson’s blog post. He believes Tumblr gets 23% of its traffic from adult content, and compared the social media site to a “dog park” this time.

He’s also really upset about the Trump comparison because he’s a son of a “a single immigrant mother.”

“I won’t take your suggestion that I’m a crazy jerk personally. However, comparing me to Donald Trump…I take real issue with this Fred, real issue,” Galloway wrote.

So to settle the score, Galloway wants to run a public poll. He wants to ask the public who’s more like Donald Trump and have the person with more votes spend 10% of his average annual income from the past 5 years organising an anti-Trump political campaign. He writes:

“Let’s see if this can be something other than a pissing match between a prof and a vc — I believe there is more that unites us than divides us (#clinton). I sense we both find Mr. Trump’s misogyny, xenophobia and racism disturbing. My proposal/challenge: — We each post our profiles (no airbrushing) from USV and NYU with one question: ‘Who is more like Donald Trump?’ — The loser (who voters decide is more like Donald Trump) allocates 10% of their average annual income (last 5 years — per tax returns) and starts an anti-Trump PAC that leverages digital marketing tools/techniques to keep America great. We can partner on this, or not (see above: any bite behind that bark?).”

Galloway, known for making controversial comments in the past, seems serious about this poll. But he also wanted to make sure this isn’t anything personal and that he has nothing but respect for Wilson’s success, when we reached out for comment:

“I appreciate that he’s engaging in a dialogue, and taking a stand/saying something, even if it’s a bit critical (of me). You can’t be as out there as I am and not expect (often well-deserved) pushback. I don’t know Fred, but his success speaks for itself, and find his blog (spent time on it this AM) informative and insightful.”

Wilson wasn’t immediately available for comment.

