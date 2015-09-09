NYU business school professor says Marissa Mayer's pregnancy is a 'reprieve from death row'

In the wake of Yahoo’s stock slide yesterday, NYU Stern professor Scott Galloway had harsh words this morningfor CEO Marissa Mayer, calling her “the most overpaid CEO in history” and claiming she would be fired if she hadn’t recently announced she was pregnant with twins.

On Tuesday, Yahoo stock tanked after unfavorable news about its planned tax-free Alibaba spinoff. While the manoeuvre could still go through, the IRS declined to give Yahoo a “private letter ruling,” which would have guaranteed the pinoff would satisfy IRS requirements. In short, it’s still up in the air.

Galloway lambasted both Mayer and Yahoo

on Bloomberg this morning, both in regards to Alibaba and in more general terms. He claimed Mayer had made some of the worst acquisitions in tech, and that Yahoo is now simply an accidental hedge fund that should have a bullet put in its head.

His most controversial comments came when discussing Mayer’s pregnancy. Galloway said if she hadn’t announced that she was pregnant with twins, she would be out of a job within 6 months. He called her pregnancy a “reprieve from death row.”

Galloway has never been shy about speaking his mind. An irate email he once sent to a student who was late to his class, telling him to “get your s–t together,” went viral a few years ago.

See the full segment from Bloomberg below:

