NYU Professor Catches 20% Of His Students Cheating, And He's The One Who Pays For It

Panagiotis Ipeirotis, a computer science professor at New York University’s Stern School of Business, recently shared in a blog post that he caught a bunch of his students cheating last fall, but says he will never do it again because the school punished him financially for it (via Bloomberg Businessweek).He found many cases of cheating through Turnitin, which compares documents to a giant database of sources in order to detect plagiarism.



Some of the students had blatantly cheated, and Ipeirotis confronted the entire class about it by email. By the end of the semester, 22 of the 108 students in his class had admitted to cheating on assignments. He gave those that plagiarized bad grades.

When it came time to fill out teacher evaluations, the students hit their professor hard, and his average rating went down about a point. As a result, the newly-tenured professor received the lowest annual salary increase he has ever gotten, and the school specifically cited the lower evaluation score, he says.

Here’s what Ipeirotis had to say about the whole experience on his blog:

Was it worth it? Absolutely not.

Not only I paid a significant financial penalty for “doing the right thing” (was I?) but I was also lectured by some senior professors that I “should change slightly my assignments from year to year.” (Thanks for the suggestion, buddy, this is exactly how I detected the cheaters.) …

I also did not like the overall teaching experience, and this was the most important thing for me. Teaching became annoying and tiring. There was a very different dynamic in class, which I did not particularly enjoy. It was a feeling of “me-against-them” as opposed to the much more pleasant “these things that we are learning are really cool!

Will I pursue cheating cases in the future? Never, ever again!

Ipeirotis has apparently taken down his post, but copies of it are circulating the internet.



