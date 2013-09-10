An NYU Law Student Sent Out A School-Wide Email Freaking Out About A 4 A.m. Party

A law student at New York University got a little too frustrated about a party going on in his or her dorm and sent out an angry school-wide email at 4:20 in the morning.

NYU Local has the email from an unnamed NYU student who, after repeatedly trying to shut down an early-hours dorm rager, took to email to publicly shame his or her law school peers who were “being the most phenomenally outrageous a**holes right now.”

The student also blasts the party-goers’ music choice and their karaoke ability, before underhandedly threatening a lawsuit at the end of the email.

Check out the full email below, via NYU Local:

Date: Fri, Aug 30, 2013 at 4:20 AM Subject: An Open Letter to the Occupants of Mercer #[redacted] To: Law School Exchange It is now 4:20 a.m. on a Friday morning. You got back from what I assume was Bar Review about a half-hour ago, at which point we embarked on a musical journey through some of the worst drunken music taste and singing abilities this unfortunate soul has had the misfortune of enduring. At first I assumed it was only an after-party, which for a while progressed to karaoke, the most mortal of sins, but now based on the cacophony and number of sources of noise I’m convinced you just have a 10 piece drum set and your friends all brought amps over for band practice. This was not my first route. I spent 5 minutes standing outside your door knocking, [to] no avail. I was just down at the front desk telling him of my strife, and apparently the best he could do was send a porter when one became available. That was 15 minutes ago now. Since I’m clearly not getting to sleep any time before you, I figure that my best option to round out the night was a good-old-fashioned public [shaming]. I really didn’t want to do this, but seriously. I knocked really loudly, and for a long time. And you’re just being the most phenomenally outrageous a**holes right now. So f**k you, sir. Your music is awful. Whatever frat house your deficiently developed super-senior arse was finally kicked out of after university policy mandated you leave clearly had the right idea, and if it were up to me I would do the same. Unfortunately you apparently somehow bought your way into another 3 years at NYU, where apparently you were also able to pick up some expensive speakers, much to my and the building’s chagrin. In all of our interests of peaceful coexistence, sleep, and avoiding frivolous litigation, I implore you: shut the f**k up. I have 9:00 AM class, you dick.

