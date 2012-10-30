The Backup Power Failed At NYU Hospital, And Nurses Are Evacuating Patients Down The Stairs

Ambulances line up outside of NYU Langone Hospital.

Photo: Twitter / @Yaeger1995

New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg confirmed Monday night that paramedics and hospital staff are evacuating patients at New York University’s Langone Hospital after the hospital’s backup generator failed following a power outage due to Hurricane Sandy. Reporters on scene tweeted pictures of rows of ambulances waiting outside the hospital to transport patients to other medical care facilities in the city, which is one of the biggest in the city. MyFoxNY reports that the hospital elevators were down, forcing nurses and hospital staff to carry the evacuees down the stairs



According to a statement from the hospital and news reports from the scene, 215 patients were being evacuated Monday night, including babies, ICU residents, and patients being treated for cancer. According to ABC News, 800 patients were checked into the hospital as of Saturday night.

*This post has been updated.

