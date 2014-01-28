NYU Freshman Dies After Jumping From Dorm Roof The Night Before Classes Start

A New York University freshman died early Monday morning after jumping 15 stories from the roof of an NYU dormitory, The New York Post reports.

The 20-year-old male student was reportedly found in the dorm’s courtyard around 3:20 a.m. and was rushed to Bellevue Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. Spring semester classes began Monday, although there is no immediately clear connection.

According to Gothamist, students were evacuated from the residence hall and originally believed it was a fire drill. Many were surprised to find police tape around their dorm.

NYU released the following statement, via Gothamist:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.