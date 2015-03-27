An incoming NYU student is protesting the school's $70,000 cost

REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton A sweatshirt and pennant are seen inside the bookstore at New York University in New York, October 21, 2009.

One of the most expensive colleges in the US now costs more than $US70,000 a year including living expenses — and at least one student isn’t happy.

Incoming New York University freshman Nia Mirza — who was accepted to the school through its binding early decision program — launched a petition calling for NYU to lower its prices after receiving a bill of estimated costs that topped $US70,000 for the full year.

As of Thursday, her petition on Change.org has gotten more than 3,000 signatures.

Mizra, who is from Pakistan, argues that NYU unfairly raised prices for the upcoming year without giving new students sufficient time to plan. As she writes in the petition:

The cost of attendance (annual) was suddenly raised after students payed the enrollment deposit. Moreover, this was done without any notice at all; it was just observed by students who reviewed their financial aid package on their ‘Albert’ portals … People who planned their budget according to the previously stated costs, and have exhausted all their resources in doing so, are in a serious problem. They know they have to go to NYU by hook or by crook because they have no other option anymore and many are considering a gap year due to a high increase from $US64000 to $US71000 (rates differ for different schools but increase was noticed by everyone).

In a statement to NBC News, NYU Vice President of Public Affairs John Beckman explained that the tuition changes from the current to upcoming academic year.

“Part of what the students are able to see now online in their accounts is the difference between this year’s tuition and fees and next year’s: an annual tuition increase of approximately 3% — in line with recent annual increases at NYU and other private research universities — that reflect increases in our cost of operations,” Beckman said.

Additionally, although Mirza writes in her petition that NYU currently charges $US64,000 per year, Beckman clarifies that the university’s estimate for the 2014-15 academic year was $US66,542.

On its website, NYU also notes that while it publishes the costs of the current academic year, students should “anticipate that all costs related to study at NYU will increase approximately 5% for the 2015-2016 academic year and every subsequent year.”

On the petition, Mirza outlines the estimated costs of the upcoming year [note: costs are presented per semester]:

Books & Supplies — $US535

Fees — $US1,594

Room & Board — $US8,790

Miscellaneous — $US1,000

Transportation — $US1,022

Tuition — $US22,546

In total, this equals $US35,487 per semester — or, $US70,974 for the entire year.

