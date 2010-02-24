NYU Builds 'War Chest' To Pay NYTimes.com's Local Bloggers

New York University and the New York Times have received some criticism for taking in students to do the reporting legwork for their new local East Village blog.



But Brooke Kroeger, director of NYU’s Journalism Institute, tells us that the school does plan on raising a modest fund, or “war chest,” to help pay freelancers and contributors to the site.

“We think that payment is an important principle,” Kroeger said in a phone interview.

When asked if the New York Times will be sharing ad revenue with NYU, if there are ads on the site, Kroeger said that is “on the table, but it’s at the very far end of the table.” “There are lots of pieces of the puzzle, but first we’ll start within our own walls,” she said.

As the project develops, NYU’s Journalism Institute is using some of their “discretionary funds” to pay the site’s editor; Richard Jones, a former Times reporter and “The Hyperlocal Newsroom” professor; according to Kroeger.

Kroeger said, yes, students will be getting benefits besides money, like free equipment and experience. “But that doesn’t mean they should be exploited.”

Eventually, editor Jones will might be able to pay contributors with money from donations, grants and other revenue streams. “Where that kicks in and how much and what the thresholds there will be, because of course it’s not limitless, I don’t know yet,” Kroeger said.

“We think we have some sharp ideas,” for other pay models, Kroeger said, but declined to give details on what they might be. Dave Winer, a visiting scholar at NYU, along with Stern School of Business Consulting Corps students, will help advise the East Village site on sustainable business models.

The site is slated to launch this fall at eastvillage.thelocal.nytimes.com.

Jay Rosen, the Studio 20 journalism professor who will also help develop the project through the spring, wrote on his PressThink blog this morning:

The only compensation system that makes sense, and the only one that is practical for us, is to pay for a portion of the content, with priority given to the most reliable contributors, the highest value journalism and work that takes the most time, effort and talent. We certainly know that these sketchy promises will do little to mute criticism about exploiting cheap labour. All we can do at this point is to acknowledge that we’re aware of the issue and will take what steps we can to address it.

