NYT's Sulzberger On Web Paywall: "We'll Consider Anything"

CNBC reporter Scott Wapner says he ran into New York Times chairman Arthur Sulzberger in the street. Scott asked Arthur if the Times will start charging for access to its online content.



“We’ll consider anything,” said the family scion. Arthur also noted that the current economic enivornment is the worst he’s ever seen. (Good thing he isn’t writing the headlines.)

If the Times is going to sell subscriptions — and, because of the way advertisers buy media these days, we think they should — the best way for them to do it would be to deploy a “frequency-based” subscription model similar to the Financial Times‘ or The Wall Street Journal’s.

Here’s how that model works: Everyone gets access to 3 articles a month. Register with the site for free and you can read 10 articles a month. Pay something like three bucks a week and you get access to everything online.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.