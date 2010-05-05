NYT's Goldman Scoopster, Louise Story, Joins Bloomberg TV As Contributing Editor

Louise Story is Bloomberg TV’s newest contributing editor.

Louise Story, one of the two New York Times reporters who broke the news on April 16 about the S.E.C. suing Goldman Sachs for fraud, has joined Bloomberg TV as a contributing editor.A rep for Bloomberg told us Story has made three appearances on the network since the Goldman story broke.



But today marked the first segment she did in her new official role. She was on at 8 a.m. with Betty Liu talking about tomorrow’s FCIC hearings with Bear Stearns, former SEC head Christopher Cox and Treasury Secretary Hank Paulson.

She’ll be doing similar segments for Bloomberg TV on a weekly basis on top of her reporting at The Times, where she covers Wall Street and finance.

