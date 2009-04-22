NYTimes.com Scraping The Bottom Of The Barrel For Advertisers

Reporting its earnings yesterday, the New York Times Company (NYT) said online ad revenues at its News Media Group declined 8.0 per cent during the first quarter. But it’s easy to see the effects of the drop yourself. Check out this bottom of the barrel ad on the NYTimes.com homepage, from uscanteen.com:



During the last quarter, the Times also ran Google AdSense ads in its daily newsletter. “Can’t see how a 1,000 person news room is going to be supported by 50 cent eCPMs,” writes the reader who spotted the ads and forwarded them to us. Sad thing is, the Times should be able to charge a high rate for its newsletter ads, because marketers know the only people who will see them are folks who opted-in.

