NYTimes.com Catches Up On Plane Crash Story

The New York Times website was lagging on breaking news this morning, with just a small link to an AP story on NYTimes.com’s front page — hours after a small plane crashed into a government building in Texas.



The news happened at 10 a.m. this morning.

But now, as of about 2:45, they’ve caught up with more front-page updates, including a huge picture and top story from reporter Sewell Chan. There’s also a Media Decoder story and a video.

Chan is the Times‘ veteran breaking news Metro reporter who recently transferred to the D.C. bureau.

