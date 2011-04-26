AGGREGATION? The NYTimes Appears To Have A WikiLeaks Dependency

The New York Times and Julian Assange may have a rocky relationship, but it turns out he is very good for business.



The folks at the Atlantic Wire did the maths and calculated that the New York Times has used WikiLeaks documents in over half their issues this year.

“By our count, on 63 days so far this year the paper’s reporters have relied on WikiLeaks documents as sources for their stories. Since April 25th is the 115th day of the year, that’s over half of all their issues this year.”

Perhaps more interesting is that the “WikiLeak-ed documents are used as a stand-in for an American diplomatic spokesperson, source or expert.”

