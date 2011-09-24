NY Times Runs FOUR Articles In One Day About Obama's 'Israel Problem'

President Obama’s perceived problem with Jewish voters is so huge that The New York Times needed to run four (4) articles in one day to fully encapsulate it.



At least that’s the impression given by the Times’ national web page, which on Friday led with four pieces discussing the meme that Jewish Americans may abandon Obama in 2012 because they think he isn’t friendly enough toward Israel. Two of those pieces focused on the sentiment of Jewish voters in the key swing states of Pennsylvania and Florida. A third article showed a handful of Jewish voters expressing a lack of enthusiasm toward the President, while the fourth noted that Republicans are hoping to cut into the traditionally Democratic voting bloc in 2012.

The be fair, a recent Gallup poll did show Obama’s approval rating dropping off among Jewish voters. Except that in that same poll, Obama’s approval rating fell fairly evenly across the board, a point that even one of the Times’ stories noted.

“While this constituency is clearly in play, a new Gallup poll shows that Jews are no more disillusioned than other Americans are with Mr. Obama.,” the piece states.

The claim that Obama has a ‘Jewish problem’ was pushed over the summer in response to Obama’s call for peace talks based, initially, on the 1967 border between Israel and Palestine. That argument really took off in the past two weeks following the special election victory of a Republican candidate in a heavily Jewish New York congressional district, with many commentators hailed that outcome as a sign that Jews were already jumping ship on Obama.

