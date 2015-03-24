The NYTimes wrote a brutal takedown of Chelsea Clinton's husband's hedge fund

Getty Images/ Spencer Platt Former President Bill Clinton and Marc Mezvinsky.

The New York Times totally threw shade at Bill and Hillary Clinton’s son-in-law, Marc Mezvinksy.

Matt Goldstein and Steve Eder wrote an article in the NYTimes suggesting that Mezvinsky — who is married to Chelsea Clinton — has been able to gain access to investors with ties to the Clintons for the hedge fund he cofounded that’s had “underwhelming returns.”

Back in 2011, Mezvinsky, now 37, and two former Goldman Sachs colleagues — Bennett Grau and Mark Mallon — began raising money for Eaglevale Partners LP.

Some of Eaglevale’s investors include hedge fund billionaire Marc Lasry and Goldman Sachs CEO Lloyd Blankfein, the report said.

Lasry, a longtime Clinton friend, runs Avenue Capital where Chelsea previously worked after graduating from Stanford. Lasry told the NYTimes that he “gave them money because I thought they would make me money.”

A Goldman spokesman told the NYTimes that Blankfein invested in Eaglevale because of his relationship with Grau, the fund’s chief investment officer. At the DealBook Conference in December, Blankfein, who has been a strong supporter of Democrats in the past, said he’s “always been a fan of Hillary Clinton.” Hillary is expected to announce her presidential campaign soon.

One source said Mezvinsky didn’t raise that much money though.

From the NYT:

A person briefed on the matter and close to the firm said the amount of investor money recruited by Mr. Mezvinsky is not large, amounting to less than 10 per cent of the firm’s total outside capital. Clinton supporters also say there are more direct ways to cultivate favour with the family, such as giving to the foundation, where Chelsea Clinton is vice chairwoman, than by investing with a hedge fund that her husband co-founded.

Eaglevale currently manages around $US400 million in assets.

For more on the possible ties to the Clintons, check out the full report at the New York Times≥≥

