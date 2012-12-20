New York Times Editor Jill Abramson Deals With Angry Sources And Opinionated Readers—Even At The Dog Run

New York Times executive editor Jill Abramson is constantly dealing with critics – people who don’t like the stories written about them, or readers who disagree with a review or a particular article.



During her career as a a managing editor, bureau chief, and investigative reporter among other positions, she has been bombarded with phone calls from PR firms, and even gets accosted by neighbours at the dog-run in Manhattan who may have their own take on a Times’ review.

At our IGNITION conference, Abramson spoke about what it is like to be at the helm of one of the world’s most respected newspapers, and how she deals with complaints from angry sources, subjects and readers.

Watch below.

Produced by Business Insider Video

