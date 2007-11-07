Today In Silicon Alley: NY Tech Meetup At IAC

For a sad-assed backwater, NYC has an awfully busy social calendar today. More on that later. Meanwhile an important note for those of you planning on attending tonight’s NY Tech Meetup: The event is not at Cooper Union; instead it’s been moved to what is still referred to as the IAC building.

The upside that IAC has a ginormous video wall, and apparently presenters will get to use it to strut their stuff. The downside is that unlike normal meetups, space will actually be limited and security will be a pain in the arse. There are instructions about RSVPing here which we don’t quite understand, but upshot seems to be that some tickets might open up at 2:30pm today.

Meanwhile for those of you who do get in tonight, here’s who you’ll be seeing:

Someone from IAC

Jeff Han, Perceptive Pixel

Alex Daley, Microsoft Live Labs’ Photosynth

Sam Lessin, Drop.io

Ryan Spahn, Sleep.FM

Ami Vora, Facebook

David Karp, Tumblr

“Sir Jacob Lodwick,” Vimeo

