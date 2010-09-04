Here's How YouTube Will FINALLY Turn A Profit In 2010

Each week, 14% of YouTube views are of videos with advertisements.
This may not seem like a vast figure, but analysts tell the New York Times that YouTube will be finally be profitable in 2010, bringing in $450 million in revenue.
How come the breakthrough?
The trick is, YouTube has finally figured out how to pay content owners a split of the ad revenue, even when their videos are uploaded by random users who didn’t seek permission first.
