NYT's Jodi Kantor Gets $1+ Million For Obama Book

Jodi Kantor, who covers Washington for the New York Times, has landed a sweet deal — in the seven-figure range — for an upcoming book about President Obama, the New York Observer reports.



Little, Brown will publish the book.

From the Observer’s Leon Neyfakh:

The deal was the result of a heated citywide auction, and was brokered by independent lit agent Elyse Cheney. It comes on the heels of the 34-year-old reporter’s New York Times Magazine cover story on the Obamas’ marriage, which argued that “the Obamas mix politics and romance in a way that no first couple quite have before.”

It could not be determined whether Ms. Kantor has secured the Obamas’ cooperation, but the fact that her story featured an extensive interview with them in the Oval Office seemed to indicate that she is going into the project with a good working relationship with them.

No doubt the gifted Kantor will deliver the goods on the President and First Lady, whose real and loving marriage has cast a spell on the world.

Wondering: When will someone write a dishy account of Obama’s relationship with Rahm Emanuel? Oh, to be a fly on the wall!

